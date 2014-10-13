850,000 people potentially impacted by WorkSource Oregon security breach

?

The Oregon Employment Department will be offering identity theft protection to jobseekers who may have been compromised by a security vulnerability.

After reviewing 1.9 million records for people who have registered with the WorkSource Oregon Management Information System(WOMIS), state officials say they've identified 851,322 people whose information may have been compromised.

There's no evidence so far that the information has been used, but officials say they want to be proactive in contacting those who've registered with their system.

At the direction of Governor Kitzhaber, state officials contacted police and the state is working with them to determine whether criminal activity has occurred.

Letters will be sent within the next week to people registered in WOMIS, and, as a precaution, the employment department will ask customers to re-select security questions and reset their password when logging into their WorkSource account.

A hotline was set up Monday to help people determine whether they have been identified as someone whose information may have been compromised. The number is 1-877-643-4322. Staff will answer the hotline calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WorkSource is used by thousands of people to look for jobs in Oregon.

