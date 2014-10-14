Demi Lovato gets 'cutest ever' marriage proposal from 5-year-old - KPTV - FOX 12

Pop star Demi Lovato gets 'cutest ever' marriage proposal from 5-year-old fan

A pop star received a precious proposal from a young fan on stage.

The sign made by a 5-year-old boy named Grant caught Demi Lovato's attention during a concert in Moline, IL.

It said, "Demi I have a ring for you," according to CNN.

The 22-year-old singer invited the boy on stage, he got down on one knee and popped the question.

"Demi, will you marry me?" He said.

"I will," Lovato replied, with a giant smile.

Grant got a hug and then kissed his "fiancee" on the cheek.

Lovato shared the moment on Instagram, saying, "thank you to my future husband Grant… #CUTESTEVER."

Oh and by the way guys...... I'M ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ???????????????? thank you to my future husband Grant... #CUTESTEVER #demiworldtour

