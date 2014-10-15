First snow of the season falls at Mt. Hood, Mt. Bachelor - KPTV - FOX 12

First snow of the season falls at Mt. Hood, Mt. Bachelor

The first snow of the season fell overnight at Mt. Bachelor. (Photo: Mt. Bachelor)
Sticking snow Wednesday at Timberline Lodge. (Photo: Timberline Lodge)
Mt. Hood Meadows tweeted out a photo of the first snow of the season. (Photo: Mt. Hood Meadows)
The first snow of the season has fallen at Mount Hood and Mount Bachelor.

Mount Bachelor received 1 inch of snow overnight in the base area, at about 6,300 feet of elevation. Higher up, 2 inches came down.

The snow continued Wednesday and forecasters say the mountain could accumulate another 2 to 4 inches throughout the day.

PHOTOS: The first snow of the season falls on the mountains

Mt. Bachelor is tentatively planning to open for the 2014-2015 winter skiing and snowboarding season on Nov. 26.

Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows tweeted out photos of sticking snow on Mount Hood on Wednesday, as well.

The Mt. Hood Meadows message said, "Let the frothing begin! Snowing & sticking @ the top of Express, flurries at the base. Are you ready?"

