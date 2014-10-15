Deputy responding to robbery injured in TV Highway crash

A Washington County sheriff's deputy rushing to the scene of a robbery suffered an injury in a crash on TV Highway on Wednesday.

The deputy's patrol car was struck by an SUV at TV Highway and 209th Avenue.

Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene and extricated the deputy from the patrol car. That deputy's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says the deputy's injury is minor.

Eastbound lanes of TV Highway are closed, and the sheriff's office recommends avoiding the area Wednesday afternoon.

