Beavers host Utes in Pac-12 showdown on PDX TV

Oregon State will look to move to 5-1 overall on Thursday when the Beavers host the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

You can watch the Beavers and Utes at 7 p.m. on PDX TV (Channel 49 / Comcast Channel 13/713).

Thursday marks the 19th game in the series between the two teams, dating back to 1931. OSU owns 11-6-1 advantage with a two-game win streak.

Beavers quarterback Sean Mannion needs 588 passing yards to break the Pac-12 record for career passing yards. He is third overall in Pac-12 history, trailing only USC quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Carson Palmer.

OSU fans will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Former Oregon State head coach Dennis Erickson (1999-2002) is in his second year on the Utah coaching staff and serves as its running backs coach.

Erickson led the Beavers to three bowl games in his four years at the helm, including the 2000 Fiesta Bowl winning team that went 11-1 overall and finished the year No. 4 in the final Associated Press Poll and No. 6 in the BCS standings.

