Timbers held at bay by Real Salt Lake's Rimando, play to 0-0 draw

Real Salt Lake goalie Nick Rimando had seven saves for his sixth shutout of the season in a 0-0 draw with the Portland Timbers on Friday night.

Portland's Donovan Ricketts made three saves to also get his sixth shutout.

Salt Lake (14-8-11) moved two points ahead of FC Dallas for third place in the Western Conference.

The Timbers (11-9-13) pulled into a tie with Vancouver for the fifth and final playoff spot in the West. Portland has one game remaining, while the Whitecaps have two.

In the 61st minute, Rimando stopped a shot by Diego Valeri and dove to block the rebound attempt by Darlington Nagbe. Fifteen minutes later, Rimando made a diving save on a header by Noberto Paparatto.

Ricketts made a fine save of his own in the 39th minute, getting down quickly to push away a header by Robbie Findley.

