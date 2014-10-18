Dream Drives for Kids give kids the drive of their lives

A local Portland man is giving kids the drive of a lifetime.

Eric Peterson started Dream Drives for Kids last year. According to its Facebook page, Dream Drives for Kids is a “volunteer organization that is dedicated to brightening the lives of sick children by providing rides in exotic sports cars.”

Peterson uses his car collection to help local kids, fighting off diseases like leukemia, cystic fibrosis and heart disease.

“Get ‘em out in a Lamborghini or a Ferrari,” said Peterson. “Forget about hospitals, forget about doctors and just have a good time.”

Most recently, Peterson took kids for rides in his Tesla Model S, the first luxury electric car. More than a dozen families took part in the group event at Portland International Raceway.

In November, two patients at the Doernbecher Children's Hospital got to sit in the passenger seat and take a drive.

Zev Kaplan, who was one of the lucky passengers, had a bone marrow transplant just 63 days before the ride. His doctors were watching to make sure his cancer doesn't return. Daniel Kaplan, his father, was there for his son's ride.

“It gives him a new and wonderful experience,” says Daniel Kaplan. “Missed seven weeks of his life, having something new happen. It's great for him. We're very grateful.”

The other passenger was Adeline Lambert who just finished up treatment. She was going on her second drive.

The doctors at Doernbecher agree that sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

“We don't need to be focused on the illness and medicines all the time. We need to be focused on getting the kids better,” said Stacy Nicholson, Physician Chief at Doernbecher.

Peterson said he wants as many children as possible to get a chance in the passenger seat.

“Literally, it's as easy as calling us and saying we've got a sick kid, can we go for a drive,” said Peterson.

