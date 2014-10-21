Therapy dog 'Stanley' goes missing from Stayton hospital - KPTV - FOX 12

Therapy dog 'Stanley' goes missing from Stayton hospital

Stanley the labradoodle went missing Oct. 13 Stanley the labradoodle went missing Oct. 13
Stanley helps soothe patients at Santiam Hospital Stanley helps soothe patients at Santiam Hospital
STAYTON, OR (KPTV) -

Staff and patients at the Santiam Hospital in Stayton hope someone will find a lost dog that helps patients there.

The labradoodle named Stanley disappeared from the hospital Oct. 13. The hospital said a delivery person was dropping off some artwork and Stanley got out when a door was left open.

Surgeon Dr. Robert McGreevy is Stanley's owner, and he says the patients really miss having the dog around.

"I think they forget what they're nervous about, forget their pain at least for a while," McGreevy said. "Maybe it's the best therapy option sometimes that we have."

Stanley was wearing a red collar when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Stanley or knows where he might be should call the Santiam Hospital.

