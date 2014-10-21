No arrests in St. Helens stabbing that sent man to hospital

A man had to go to the hospital after a stabbing in St. Helens Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the victim was stabbed twice at a home on Crouse Way around 7 a.m. The man is expected to be OK.

Police said they had identified a suspect in the stabbing but had not made any arrests.

Police did not release the names of either the suspect or the victim.

