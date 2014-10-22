Timbers bounced from CONCACAF Champions League after 3-1 loss

The Portland Timbers' run in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament came to an end with a 3-1 loss against C.D. Olimpia in the final group-stage match in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Tuesday night.

Portland (3-1-0, 9pts) and C.D. Olimpia (3-1-0, 9pts) finished level on total points (9) – and tied 5-5 on aggregate in their head-to-head matches – after four group games in CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) play, but C.D. Olimpia advances to the tournament's quarterfinal round by virtue of the away goals tiebreaker.

The Honduran side tallied two road goals in a 4-2 loss against Portland at Providence Park on Sept. 16, earning a 2-1 advantage in the tiebreaker over the Timbers following Tuesday's result.

Midfielder Ben Zemanski tallied his first career CCL goal for Portland with a deflected strike from distance in the 52nd minute, but it wasn't enough for the Timbers to advance.

Portland now redirects its focus to this weekend's MLS regular season finale with FC Dallas. The match is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS.

