Small landslide reported near Vista House in Corbett Area

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) -

A small landslide briefly closed the Historic Columbia River Highway just east of the Vista House Wednesday night. Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Don Hamilton says about a truckload worth of debris tumbled down and was likely weather related.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour but reopened just before 10 p.m..

No injuries were reported.

The same highway had a much larger slide near the Stark Street Bridge back in June.

