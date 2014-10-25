Ducks improve to 7-1 with 59-41 win over Cal

Marcus Mariota matched his season high with five touchdown passes and broke the Oregon record for career passing yards in the No. 6 Ducks' 59-41 victory over California on Friday night in the first college game at Levi's Stadium.

Mariota completed 18 of 30 passes for 326 yards. He also threw his first interception of the season, ending his streak of 253 passes without an interception at 253.

Royce Freeman ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns to overcome a critical early turnover, and Charles Nelson scored on a 58-yard punt return to help Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) win its sixth straight against Cal.

Jared Goff passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns for Cal (4-4, 2-4), but the Bears couldn't overcome multiple breakdowns and lost their third straight.