Oregon State routed by Stanford 38-14; Beavers now 4-3

Kevin Hogan threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Ty Montgomery returned a punt for a score and Stanford's sporadic offense busted out of its slump in a 38-14 rout of Oregon State on Saturday.

The Cardinal (5-3, 3-2 Pacific 12) controlled the game from start to finish, showing more diverse looks that they have all season - just like coach David Shaw had promised after a perplexing 26-10 loss at Arizona State last week took Stanford out of The Associated Press poll for the first time in four years.

Stanford still had its share of mistakes: Hogan tossed two interceptions, Ben Rhyne had a punt blocked and Jordan Williamson made one of two short field goals.

But the victory kept the Cardinal in control of winning a third straight Pac-12 title.

Oregon State (4-3, 1-3) is all but out of the race.

