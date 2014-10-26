Timbers top Dallas, but still miss out on playoff spot - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers top Dallas, but still miss out on playoff spot

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Darlington Nagbe and Maximiliano Urruti scored to lead the Portland Timbers to a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night in the regular-season finale.

Portland (12-9-13) missed out on the final Western Conference playoff spot later Saturday when Vancouver beat Colorado 1-0.

FC Dallas (16-12-6) retained the No. 4 spot, but only needed a draw to earn the third seed and a bye in the knockout round.

Nagbe scored in the 43rd minute on a long-distance shot that ricocheted off defender Zach Loyd and drifted into the upper left corner of the goal. It was his first MLS regular-season goal since Oct. 6, 2013.

Urruti added his 10th goal in the 82nd minute.

FC Dallas had won eight consecutive home games.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

