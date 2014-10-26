Timbers top Dallas, but still miss out on playoff spot

Darlington Nagbe and Maximiliano Urruti scored to lead the Portland Timbers to a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night in the regular-season finale.

Portland (12-9-13) missed out on the final Western Conference playoff spot later Saturday when Vancouver beat Colorado 1-0.

FC Dallas (16-12-6) retained the No. 4 spot, but only needed a draw to earn the third seed and a bye in the knockout round.

Nagbe scored in the 43rd minute on a long-distance shot that ricocheted off defender Zach Loyd and drifted into the upper left corner of the goal. It was his first MLS regular-season goal since Oct. 6, 2013.

Urruti added his 10th goal in the 82nd minute.

FC Dallas had won eight consecutive home games.

