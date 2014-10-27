Sheriff: Marysville school shooter invited his victims to lunch - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Marysville school shooter invited his victims to lunch

By The Associated Press
(AP Photo/seattlepi.com, Joshua Trujillo). A memorial grows Saturday Oct. 25, 2014 at the entrance to Marysville Pilchuck High School the day after a shooting in the school cafeteria left two dead and four wounded.
MARYSVILLE, WA (AP) - Investigators say that a gunman responsible for a shooting at a Washington state high school on Friday invited his victims to lunch by text message.

Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary told a news conference Monday the five students were all at a lunch table when they were shot by 15-year-old Jaylen Fryberg.

Trenary also confirmed that the .40-caliber handgun used in the shooting had been legally purchased by one of Fryberg's relatives. It remains unclear how Fryberg obtained the weapon.

The sheriff said investigators continue combing through a massive amount of text messages, phone records and social media posts as they search for an explanation for the shooting -- but he also says they may never find one.

Two 14-year-old girls were killed, and three students remain hospitalized. Fryberg also killed himself. Trenary said that while a teacher tried to intervene, she did not have any physical contact with the gunman before he killed himself.

