Your Halloween photos shared on social media - KPTV - FOX 12

#fox12

Your Halloween photos shared on social media

Posted: Updated:

Show off your Halloween costume! Use #fox12 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to get your pictures featured here.

  Thanks for sharing!

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.