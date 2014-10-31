Police searching for suspect in Centennial neighborhood armed robbery

Friday morning, officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at 16226 Southeast Division Street.

According to police, an employee said the suspect displayed a handgun and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood, but were unable to locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

Police describe the suspect as an African-American male in his 30s, 6' tall, medium build, wearing a yellow, reflective jacket, black pants and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Portland Police 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.