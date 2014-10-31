Portland woman being monitored for Ebola taken to Providence Milwaukie Hospital

RELATED:



A Portland woman who recently visited Africa and was being monitored for Ebola developed a sustained fever Friday, leading paramedics to take her to Providence Milwaukie Hospital to be put in isolation at about 1 p.m.There is no risk to the public, according to health officials, who did not release specifics regarding her identity or the timeline of her return to Portland from Africa. They said she visited one of the the three Ebola-stricken countries (Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia), but did not specify which one.Health officials said the patient was brought to Providence Milwaukie because it was available and prepared. They said the staff and teams have undergone extensive training and officials are working to fulfill their three aims: “Safe care for patient, safety for health care workers, and safety for the general public,” said Dr. Paul Lewis.The people who live with the patient are now under a voluntary home quarantine.Health officials said testing is being obtained by a laboratory and will be sent to the CDC who will have to confirm the results. The timeline for the results is unknown and officials said, “It will take time for them to run and confirm the tests.”There are a "couple" patients who are currently being monitored for Ebola in Oregon currently, and this woman was one of those cases, health officials said.

