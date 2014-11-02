Death with dignity advocate Brittany Maynard ends her life in Portland

An undated photo of Brittany Maynard posted with her obituary at thebrittanyfund.org.

Brittany Maynard, the terminally ill woman whose decision to move to Oregon so she could end her life under the state's Death with Dignity Act garnered attention around the world, has died.

An obituary was posted Sunday on The Brittany Maynard Fund website.

It said, in part, "Brittany chose to make a well thought out and informed choice to Die With Dignity in the face of such a terrible, painful, and incurable illness. She moved to Oregon to pass away in a little yellow house she picked out in the beautiful city of Portland."

Maynard had been working with the nonprofit group Compassion & Choices. The organization released a statement Sunday night saying Maynard died peacefully Saturday in her Portland home surrounded by friends and family.

"Brittany suffered increasingly frequent and longer seizures, severe head and neck pain, and stroke-like symptoms," Compassion & Choices said in a release. "As symptoms grew more severe she chose to abbreviate the dying process by taking the aid-in-dying medication she had received months ago. This choice is authorized under the Oregon Death With Dignity Act. She died as she intended - peacefully in her bedroom, in the arms of her loved ones."

People magazine reported Sunday evening that Maynard also posted a goodbye message on Facebook. The message was written Saturday and said, "Goodbye to all my dear friends and family that I love. Today is the day I have chosen to pass away with dignity in the face of my terminal illness, this terrible brain cancer that has taken so much from me … but would have taken so much more."

The 29-year-old was told last April that she had six months to live due to an aggressive brain cancer.

She wrote in an op-ed piece for CNN that she considered dying in hospice care, before electing to move from California to Oregon.

"I quickly decided that death with dignity was the best option for me and my family," she wrote for CNN. "We had to uproot from California to Oregon, because Oregon is one of only five states where death with dignity is authorized."

Maynard originally said she expected to die no later than Nov. 1, but in a video posted on her website last week, she said she was reconsidering.

Maynard stated that she still felt well enough to continue living for now, "but it will come, because I feel myself getting sicker. It's happening each week."

Maynard's story and photos have been shared worldwide on social media and sparked new debates about physician-assisted suicide.

Oregon was the first state to make it legal after voters approved it in 1994.

"Oregon is a place that strives to protect patient rights and autonomy; she wished that her home State of California had also been able to provide terminally ill patients with the same choice," her obituary said.

Maynard was married to her husband Daniel Diaz in September 2012.

