Vancouver woman speaks about surviving drive-by shooting

A Vancouver woman will likely lose her eye after her neighbor opened fire on her car in a drive-by shooting.

“I'm really, really lucky. Really lucky,” said Abigail Mounce, who was shot in the right side of her face.

Deputies identified the shooter as John Kendall, who lived next door to Abigail and Erich Mounce. Kendall killed himself two hours after the shooting, according to investigators.

The couple saw Kendall get into his car and follow them out of the neighborhood Friday morning.

They thought he was driving to meet them at the Clark County courthouse, where a hearing was scheduled in an ongoing property dispute.

But when they reached the stoplight on Northeast 63rd Street at Andresen, Kendall pulled up next to the passenger side of the car

“He had the shotgun pointed it at me and then all I hear is ringing,” Abigail Mounce said. “[He] had shot me in the face.”

Erich Mounce, who was driving, described the gun as AK-47-style, with a curved magazine. He said deputies gathered 17 shell casings at the scene.

When he saw the gun, he “put it in reverse and started backing up. And it was pop pop pop and the glass shattered. And I said, get down.”

Erich Mounce drove his wife to the hospital, speeding through red lights while he called 911. At the hospital, they realized the car's tires were flat.

“I was worried about her. I didn't want her to die on me,” he said. “I kept saying that.”

The Mounces say their conflict with Kendall began shortly after they moved in to their Clark County house in 2012.

Kendall was renting out rooms to as many as five people at a time, which violated homeowners association rules, according to Erich Mounce.

On Friday, they planned to ask a judge to allow deputies to evict Kendall's tenants.

They never made it to court.

“I'm sad,” said Abigail Mounce. “I'm sad that he felt that the issue, legal issues we had with him had to culminate in this ending.”

The Mounces say Kendall had threatened them in the past, but they never thought he would act on those threats.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page for Abigail Mounce.

While searching for Kendall, an officer-involved shooting took place near Evergreen and Blandford and a person was shot.

Investigators did not say who that person was, but that he or she was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.