Election Night: Marijuana, GMOs and the race for governor to be decided in Oregon

After tens of millions of dollars, thousands of television commercials and an untold number of phone calls and handshakes, the election is now in the hands of the voters.As Election Day arrived Tuesday, voters had one last day to help decide who will be Oregon's next governor and U.S. senator.They'll also decide whether the state should legalize marijuana and if it should require labels for genetically engineered foods. Control of the state Legislature is up for grabs, along with a host of local races around the state.Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get their ballots into a collection bin.A list of all drop boxes around the state is available at www.OregonVotes.gov FOX 12, PDX-TV and KPTV.com will have full coverage of election night with FOX 12 political analyst Tim Hibbitts.Watch coverage live here: http://www.kptv.com/category/210121/watch-fox-12-live-video-stream





Get real-time election results beginning at 8 p.m. here: http://www.kptv.com/category/224859/oregon-election-results



Look for the social media hashtag #OregonVotes for all the latest news and results regarding the region's most important races.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. KPTV-KPDX also contributed to this report.







