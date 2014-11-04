Oregon voters legalize recreational marijuana

In one of the most hotly debated measures on the ballot in Oregon, voters made a decision on the legalization of marijuana.

Measure 91 has passed, according to Fox 12 political analyst Tim Hibbitts.

The passage of Measure 91 means that starting July 1, 2015, adults over 21 years old will be able to possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana at home, according to the Oregon Voter's Guide, but only one ounce away from home.

A household can grow up to four marijuana plants.

The use of marijuana will be prohibited while driving on a public road or while in a public place.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has until Jan. 4, 2016 to begin receiving license applications for recreational marijuana dispensaries.

The OLCC will tax and regulate sales of marijuana, with revenue slated to go toward schools, drug treatment and police agencies.

The Willamette Valley, which includes Portland, strongly agreed with the measure, and it was backed by both the poor and voters who make six figures.

The measure prevailed in Oregon's four largest counties, according to early results, but was trailing in a cluster of smaller counties in rural Eastern Oregon.

The marijuana proposal was expected to do well with young voters. But baby boomers also showed strong support for Measure 91, with about six in 10 people between the ages of 50 and 64 voting for it, according to preliminary results of an exit poll conducted for The Associated Press and the television networks.

Opponents of the measure said they expect more children to have access to the drug, and more car accidents caused by intoxicated drivers.

Oregonians voted down a similar measure two years ago. However, since that time, voters approved legalizing marijuana in Washington and Colorado.

Voters in Alaska and Washington, D.C. also approved measures legalizing recreational marijuana Tuesday, doubling the number of states where the use of the drug is now legal.?