U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley wins second term against Monica Wehby

FOX 12 projects U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has won the race against Republican candidate Monica Wehby.

The Democrat will serve his second term in the U.S. Senate, according to Fox 12 political analyst Tim Hibbitts.

Wehby, a pediatric neurosurgeon from Portland, campaigned on her expertise in health care. She staked out moderate positions on abortion and gay marriage.

Wehby made a concession speech at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday after calling to congratulate Merkley.

"I wish him well because I wish America well," she said. "The time has come to unite."

Merkley positioned himself as a champion for progressive causes and the middle class during the race. He said Wehby was extremely gracious in defeat.

"Isn't that what we need to do in America, come together in a problem solving manner, so Dr. Wehby, thank you for a race well run and for a very gracious congratulations," Merkley said during his victory speech.

Sen. John McCain stumped for Wehby in Portland last month, while Vice President Joe Biden came to town in support of Merkley's re-election bid.

When Wehby was asked Tuesday night if she would pursue public office in the future, she said, "we'll cross that bridge when we come to it."

