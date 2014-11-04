Playoff bound? Ducks No. 4 in second College Football Playoff ranking

Mississippi State, Florida State and Auburn have held their spots in the second College Football Playoff rankings, with Oregon joining them in the top four.

While the top three are unchanged in the second of seven Top 25 rankings, Oregon moves up a spot from fifth in the initial poll by the 12-member selection committee.

Mississippi slid from fourth to 11th after its second consecutive loss, 35-31 to Auburn. But the Rebels remained ahead of four one-loss teams from power-five conferences in the rankings.

Auburn is the highest ranked of the 12 one-loss teams from power-five conferences in the rankings that will ultimately determine the four teams to play in the national semifinals.

Alabama was fifth, giving the SEC West three of the top five spots. TCU was sixth.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.