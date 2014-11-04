The best in social media on election night - KPTV - FOX 12

#OregonVotes

The best in social media on election night

Posted: Updated:

 Oregon voters re-elected Gov. John Kitzhaber and Sen. Jeff Merkley. They also voted to pass the legalization of marijuana.


Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.