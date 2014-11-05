Democrat Suzanne Bonamici re-elected to U.S. House

Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici has been elected to her second full term in the U.S. House.

She defeated Republican Jason Yates of Newberg and two minor party candidates Tuesday.

Bonamici is the only woman and the newest member in Oregon's congressional delegation.

She is a lawyer and former state legislator who won a special election in 2012. She's worked on improving science, technology and arts education. She also has pushed to secure money for cleanup of coastal debris from the 2011 tsunami in Japan.

Yates is a service manager for a pest control company. He advocated repealing the Affordable Care Act and passing a balanced budget amendment.

The district stretches from Portland's western suburbs to the coast, covering much of Northwestern Oregon. It heavily favors Democrats.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.