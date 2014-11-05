Community comes together after boy's death at Yaquina Bay Bridge

People brought balloons and flowers to the bridge in honor of London McCabe on Tuesday.

A community on the Oregon coast is trying to deal with the death of a young boy whose mother is accused of throwing him off the Yaquina Bay Bridge.

News of the tragedy spread quickly throughout Newport.

"We're doing this to remember London," said Jamie Irwin, who lives in Newport and came out to show her support.

Irwin and her friend Carlee Knight lit a small candle in honor of the young boy.

"Why would his mom do that?" asked Irwin.

It's the question everyone is asking, something no one understands, how a mother could throw her own son off the Yaquina Bay Bridge. Police said Jillian McCabe called 911 to say she threw her son off the bridge Monday night.

Investigators said she then admitted to the crimes several times during interviews with detectives. She is facing charges including aggravated murder.

"We don't know the family or who's related to him but we came here because we feel real bad and we just want to support him," said Carlee Knight, who lives in the area.

Both women came out Tuesday evening to show their support for 6-year-old London McCabe.

"I pray to God that the little boy did not know what his fate was going to be. All I can say is it's horrible," added Irwin.

As Jillian McCabe was taken into custody, rescue crews searched for the boy.

Hours later, London's body was found in the water near the Embarcadero Resort.

On Tuesday afternoon, McCabe made her first court appearance where she was charged with the murder of her son.

"It's just tragic. You just feel really bad, but I don't know all the circumstances. But it just really breaks your heart," said Richard Smith, who stopped by with his wife to honor the little boy.

Throughout the evening, strangers came together to remember London.

Irwin and Knight even released balloons in his honor.

"Rest in paradise, London. You'll be in my heart and prayers," said Knight as she released two balloons at the base of the bridge.

Several people are coming together to hold a vigil in honor London on Saturday.

It's schedule to start at 6 p.m., and everyone is meeting at the Rogue Brewery parking lot.

