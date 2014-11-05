Democrat Kurt Schrader keeps seat in U.S. House

Democrat Kurt Schrader has been re-elected to the U.S. House.

Schrader defeated Republican Tootie Smith and two minor party candidates Tuesday.

Schrader is a veterinarian from Canby who has built a voting record as a centrist Democrat.

He'll begin his fourth term in January representing Oregon's most competitive congressional district. After two very tough races, Schrader has more recently faced easier re-election battles.

Smith is a conservative member of the Clackamas County Commission. She did not raise the large sum of money that would be required to mount a serious challenge against the incumbent.

Oregon's 5th Congressional District covers much of Clackamas and Marion counties, including Portland suburbs and Salem.

