DeFazio defeats same challenger in third consecutive election

Voters are returning Democratic Congressman Peter DeFazio to the U.S. House.

For the third consecutive election, DeFazio defeated Republican Art Robinson on Tuesday.

DeFazio, who lives in Springfield, has represented Oregon's 4th Congressional District since the 1980s. He's built a liberal voting record and is active on issues that include transportation and forestry.

Robinson is chairman of the Oregon Republican Party. He runs a research institute on his property in Cave Junction, near the California border, and sells a home-schooling curriculum. He espouses a tea-party ideology critical of what he calls an overreaching government.

The 4th Congressional District includes the southern Willamette Valley and the South Coast.

