Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden will be returning to Congress.

Voters in Oregon's 2nd Congressional District overwhelmingly re-elected him Tuesday.

Walden defeated Democrat Aelea Christofferson of Bend, a business owner and former Cover Oregon board member, along with Libertarian Sharon Durbin.

Walden lives in Hood River and formerly owned radio stations in the Columbia River Gorge. He's among the most senior Republicans in the House. He heads the House GOP's election committee and often sides with the party's establishment wing against the tea party.

The district covers the western two-thirds of the state and a portion of Southern Oregon. It's the state's largest district and the only one that favors Republicans.

