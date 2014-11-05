Washington murder suspect David Kalac taken into custody in Wilsonville

David Kalac at the time he was taken into custody in Wilsonville. (Photo: Wilsonville Police Dept.)

The scene where Washington murder suspect David Kalac was taken into custody in Wilsonville.

Police at the scene of unconfirmed sighting of Washington murder suspect David Kalac in SW Portland.

After a day-long manhunt throughout the Portland metro area, Washington murder suspect David Kalac was taken into custody in Wilsonville.

According to investigators, a Wilsonville police officer was on his regular patrol near the city's transit center, when a man walked out from the bushes into the empty parking lot.

Police said the man approached the officer and said, "I have a warrant." He was then identified as Kalac.

He was not armed, police said, and detained without incident. An ambulance responded to the scene, but Kalac left in the back of a patrol car.

PHOTOS: Murder suspect turns himself in after day-long manhunt

Kalac was wanted for a homicide in Kitsap County, where deputies said a 13-year-old boy found his mother's body in their home at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in unincorporated Port Orchard.

The boy called his father, who then called 911. When police arrived, they found the body of Amber Coplin, as well as writing on a picture that said "she killed me first." On the blinds, the words, "bad news" were written, and next to the victim's body was her Washington driver's license with writing on the license that said "dead."

Kalac was identified as the suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Portland officers spotted Coplin's stolen gold 2001 Ford Focus at Southeast Ninth Avenue and Powell Boulevard at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. They tried to make a traffic stop, but police said the driver sped away, crossed the Willamette River via the Ross Island Bridge and started driving south on Barbur Boulevard.

At about 30th Avenue, police gave up on the chase, and the car was last seen heading south on Barbur and passing Taylors Ferry Road.

Police put out an alert Wednesday morning, saying Kalac was the driver. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Ford Focus was found on the 1300 block of Southwest Custer Drive near Barbur Boulevard at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Later, police said there was an unconfirmed sighting of Kalac in that same area. A large number of officers and U.S. Marshals responded to the scene and remained there for hours, but Portland police said that sighting turned out to be false.

Moments later, police reported that Kalac was in custody in Clackamas County. It was not immediately clear how he got to Wilsonville.

Investigators said they don't have any information about why Kalac would have come to Portland, either.

Detectives focus on graphic online photos

Authorities in Washington state investigating the Kitsap County homicide are focusing on graphic online photos that appear to show the body of Kalac's 30-year-old live-in girlfriend.

Kitsap County sheriff's Deputy Scott Wilson says he saw the disturbing photos on the websites 4chan and imgur and read an accompanying statement, apparently from the killer.

The person who posted the photos reportedly replied: "Check the news for Orchard, WA in a few hours. Her son will be home from school soon, and will find her and call the cops."

Police couldn't confirm the online postings were made by the suspected killer, but the person posting them also made mention that it was "harder than seen on television" and that she "put up a fight," according to court documents.

Police said they also learned Kalac sent a message from his cell phone to a friend that said, "You'll see me in the news."

"There will be no more me. Ever. You'll read about it. That's all," he wrote, according to court documents.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.