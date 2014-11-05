Your Measure 91 questions answered: When is marijuana legal in Oregon?

With the passage of Measure 91 by Oregon voters, people in the state can legally own up to 8 ounces of marijuana per home as of July 1, 2015.



The Oregon Liquor Control Commission said it will work with other state agencies to implement the measure with a "great amount of accountability through a transparent and public process."



There are plenty of questions regarding the measure and what it means for Oregonians. Below are some of the most frequently asked questions answered by the OLCC.



Q: Is marijuana legal to own in Oregon right now?

A: Not yet.



Q: When does Measure 91 go into effect?

A: Starting on July 1, 2015, a person can possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana in their home and grow up to four plants per residence.



Q: How much can I carry in public?

A: Up to 1 ounce.



Q: Can I consume it in public?

A: No.



Q: How about bars or restaurants?

A: No.



Q: When will marijuana be sold?

A: The OLCC must begin accepting license applications for retail stores no later than Jan. 4, 2016.



Q: How old do you have to be to buy recreational marijuana?

A: 21 years old.



Q: How much will it cost?

A: The OLCC says the retail price will be determined through a "competitive marketplace."



Q: Are there other limits to growing at home?

A: All plants and products must be kept out of public view.



Q: Who is in charge?

A: The OLCC will implement the terms of the initiative and has the authority to tax, license and regulate recreational marijuana.



Q: Does Measure 91 change Oregon's medical marijuana program?

A: No.



Q: If marijuana is legal in Oregon and Washington, can I carry it from one state to the other?

A: No, you cannot take marijuana across state lines.



Q: Can I get a DUII while under the influence of marijuana?

A: Yes.



Q: Where will the tax money go?

A: The OLCC says the distribution of revenue after costs will go to the following: 40 percent to common school fund, 20 percent to mental health alcoholism and drug services, 15 percent to state police, 10 percent to cities for enforcement of the measure, 10 percent to counties for enforcement and 5 percent to Oregon Health Authority for alcohol and drug abuse prevention.



Q: What if my city or county wants to go "dry?"

A: According to the OLCC, Measure 91 states that local governments may not prohibit licenses in their jurisdiction except via general election. However, Measure 91 allows local governments to adopt time, place and manner restrictions to regulate public nuisance.



Q: Is there a limit to how many retail outlets will be allowed to open?

A: The measure does not specifically address the number of retail outlets allowed, the OLCC states. Specifics for licensing retail outlets will be determined by the commission after the completion of a public rulemaking process.



For more questions and answers, go to www.whatslegaloregon.com.



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.