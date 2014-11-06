Gang detectives arrest two men for drive-by shooting outside jail

Deputies arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting in front of the Washington County Community Corrections Center, one of whom had just been released from the jail.

Deputies said Miguel Angel Cruz picked up Manuel Jesus Lopez Jr. from the jail Oct. 28. Just moments later, deputies reported hearing a gunshot.

Witnesses said the shot was fired from the car and may have been aimed at two men in front of the corrections center.

Deputies said detectives located the car Oct. 30 and arrested Cruz. They said detectives found a handgun in the car.

Detectives arrested Lopez the following day at his home in Aloha.

Detectives said the alleged shooting was gang-related, though they didn't elaborate on the nature of the connection.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.