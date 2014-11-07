Ducks face familiar obstacles against Utah

That penetrating Utah defense is reminiscent of Stanford's. Devontae Booker, the Utes' hard-charging tailback, looks a lot like former Arizona All-America Ka'Deem Carey.

Over the past three seasons, the only teams to beat Oregon are Stanford and Arizona - and No. 20 Utah (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) has at least a few things in common with both.

The fifth-ranked Ducks (8-1, 5-1) visit Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night to face what might be the biggest obstacle between them and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon, which moved into fourth in the playoff rankings this week, is coming off a dismantling of Stanford at home that was as cathartic as it was impressive.

