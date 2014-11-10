Multnomah County DA's Office: No more prosecuting pot cases

With the passage of Measure 91 by Oregon voters, people in the state can legally own up to 8 ounces of marijuana per home starting July 1, 2015.

With the passage of Measure 91 by Oregon voters, people in the state can legally own up to 8 ounces of marijuana per home starting July 1, 2015.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says it's dropping all pending marijuana cases related to conduct that would otherwise be considered legal come July 1, 2015.

Oregon voters chose to legalize marijuana in last week's election, giving Measure 91 a resounding victory and making Oregon the third state in the U.S. where recreational marijuana will be considered legal.

The DA's office issued a statement Monday, saying it plans to dismiss charges related to conduct that will be legal in July of next year "because it is clear that a significant majority of voters in Multnomah County support the legalization of marijuana in certain amounts."

All open marijuana cases have been reviewed by the DA's office in the wake of the Measure 91's passage. There are a total of 21 open cases, and 18 of them have charges which are considered violations - the equivalent of a traffic ticket. Additionally, there are currently 29 cases in warrant status, and 23 of those are violations.

All marijuana-related crimes will be dropped if they're considered legal in 2015, but any remaining charges not impacted by Measure 91 will still be prosecuted.

The DA's office says it does not plan to prosecute future charges related to Measure 91. That means people in Multnomah County can possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana in public and 8 ounces of marijuana in their home without fear or prosecution.

FAQ: Your marijuana legalization questions answered

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.