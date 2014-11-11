13,000 Oregon ballots rejected for signature issue

Oregon election officials say 13,000 voters whose ballots were rejected have one more week to fix problems with their signature on the envelope.

The Secretary of State's Office said Tuesday that ballots without signature problems resolved will not be counted.

Election officials sent letters to the affected voters, and their names will be made public on Wednesday. Campaigns in tight races may nudge voters with signature problems to correct the issue.

Voters who forgot to sign their ballot envelope can have their votes counted by signing it in person at their county elections office. Voters whose ballots were rejected because the signature on the envelope didn't match the signature on file can sign a new registration card.

