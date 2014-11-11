Oregon Ducks move up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

Oregon linebacker Tony Washington and the Ducks are sitting pretty for the postseason. (AP Photo)

The Oregon Ducks are now No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

It's the third release of the weekly rankings. The Ducks were previously No. 4.

The top four teams in the rankings will advance to the College Football Playoff. Two semifinals will be played in bowl games and the winners will move on to a championship game.

Here's the rest of the top 25:

1. Mississippi State 2. Oregon 3. Florida State 4. TCU 5. Alabama 6. Arizona State 7. Baylor 8. Ohio State 9. Auburn 10. Mississippi 11. UCLA 12. Michigan State 13. Kansas State 14. Arizona 15. Georgia 16. Nebraska 17. LSU 18. Notre Dame 19. Clemson 20. Wisconsin

21. Duke 22. Georgia Tech 23. Utah 24. Texas A&M 25. Minnesota

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.