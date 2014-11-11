Oregon Ducks move up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankin - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Ducks move up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

Oregon linebacker Tony Washington and the Ducks are sitting pretty for the postseason. (AP Photo) Oregon linebacker Tony Washington and the Ducks are sitting pretty for the postseason. (AP Photo)
EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Ducks are now No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

It's the third release of the weekly rankings. The Ducks were previously No. 4.

The top four teams in the rankings will advance to the College Football Playoff. Two semifinals will be played in bowl games and the winners will move on to a championship game.

Here's the rest of the top 25:

1. Mississippi State

2. Oregon

3. Florida State

4. TCU

5. Alabama

6. Arizona State

7. Baylor

8. Ohio State

9. Auburn

10. Mississippi

11. UCLA

12. Michigan State

13. Kansas State

14. Arizona

15. Georgia

16. Nebraska

17. LSU

18. Notre Dame

19. Clemson

20. Wisconsin

21. Duke

22. Georgia Tech

23. Utah

24. Texas A&M

25. Minnesota

