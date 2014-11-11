Oregon Ducks move up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Oregon Ducks are now No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
It's the third release of the weekly rankings. The Ducks were previously No. 4.
The top four teams in the rankings will advance to the College Football Playoff. Two semifinals will be played in bowl games and the winners will move on to a championship game.
Here's the rest of the top 25:
1. Mississippi State
2. Oregon
3. Florida State
4. TCU
5. Alabama
6. Arizona State
7. Baylor
8. Ohio State
9. Auburn
10. Mississippi
11. UCLA
12. Michigan State
13. Kansas State
14. Arizona
15. Georgia
16. Nebraska
17. LSU
18. Notre Dame
19. Clemson
20. Wisconsin
21. Duke
22. Georgia Tech
23. Utah
24. Texas A&M
25. Minnesota
Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Online Public File: