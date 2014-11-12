Blazers rally to beat Hornets 102-100 Posted: Wednesday, November 12, 2014 12:49 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2014 12:49 AM EST Posted:Updated:

none

Damian Lillard had 29 points and the Trail Blazers trailed by as many as 23 points in the first half before rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-100 on Tuesday night.



Charlotte's Gary Neal made a layup at the final buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime, but the refs reversed the call after a review.



LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won four of their last five games and improved to 5-1 at the Moda Center.



Al Jefferson scored 22 points, while Lance Stephenson had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



