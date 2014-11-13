Detectives arrest San Diego man for 1988 murder of Portland woman

Portland cold case detectives arrested a San Diego man Thursday for the 1988 murder of a Portland woman.Walter Wayne Howard, 59, will be booked into the San Diego County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Oregon.Renee Harvey, 25, was found dead in her southeast Portland apartment on Jan. 15, 1988.

That night, a friend went to check on Harvey in her Buckman neighborhood apartment. She was concerned because the woman had not answered her phone. The friend noticed the front door was closed, but unlocked.

Howard was the original suspect in Harvey's homicide, according to cold case investigators. They did not release details about how they connected Howard to the crime.

FOX 12 ?profiled Harvey's case? in 2012.

Harvey's apartment was burglarized a few days before she was killed. She was frightened by the crime and had put a deposit on a new apartment the day she was killed.



Detectives initially focused their attention on the burglary. In 2012, they told FOX 12 they identified the burglar through information from an informant, but there was no conclusive evidence that connected the crimes.



Harvey was an aspiring actress and singer who had recently moved to Portland from Montana. She had appeared in a local production of "Oklahoma."



She was a member of the Unitarian Church choir and worked as a receptionist and secretary for the Oregon Special Olympics.



Police did not provide further details because a Multnomah County grand jury is hearing evidence in the case.



Cold case detectives said the work of the original investigators in this case was very helpful.



Anyone with additional information about this case should contact Det. Meredith Hopper at (503) 823-0266, meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov or, Detective Jim Lawrence at (503) 823-0867, james.lawrence@portlandoregon.gov.



The Portland Police Bureau Cold Case Homicide investigates has reviewed approximately 250 homicide cases and solved more than 40.

