Nora Hart is thrilled to be back home in the Northwest, working with the best news and weather team in the market! She'll have your First. Live. Local. forecast weeknights at 8 & 9 on PDX-TV; you'll also see her reporting at 5,6, & 10 on FOX 12.

Having grown up in Beavercreek, Nora is no stranger to the beauty and quirkiness of Oregon. She attended the University of Oregon, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, and went on to earn her master's degree in Business Management and Organization Leadership from Warner Pacific College.

Nora also interned as a reporter for KEZI in Eugene, OR. More recently, Nora spent over two years in the Lone Star State working at KRBC-TV in Abilene as a morning anchor, producer and reporter.

While she learned a great deal about the news biz during her time in Texas, she is excited to trade in the sun and southern BBQ for the showers and salmon up here in Oregon!

Nora is married to the love of her life, Derich, and together they have a little chiweenie dog named Celine (yes, named after Nora's favorite singer.) In her free time, Nora enjoys the Portland Saturday Market, and anytime she can sneak away, you'll find her at the coast checking out the charming little shops.

Follow Nora on Twitter at @NoraHartPdx

Like her page on Facebook at facebook.com/norahartpdx.

Email her at nora.hart@kptv.com