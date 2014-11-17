OSU issues apology to woman in 1998 sexual assault investigation

Oregon State University's president has apologized to a woman who alleged in 1998 that she was raped at a Corvallis apartment by four men, including two university football players.

President Ed Ray's statement said the apology was for "any failure" on the school's part in "not helping her through this terrible ordeal."

The woman, Brenda Tracy, hadn't been named publicly until she recounted her story recently to Oregonian sports columnist John Canzano.

The four men were arrested in 1998, but prosecutors didn't press charges because Tracy decided not to participate in the case. Tracy told Canzano she now wishes she had.

Ray ordered an internal review of the university's response and asked his staff to examine the police reports to see if there are actions the school can take now.

