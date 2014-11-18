Brittany Maynard's mom fires back against criticism of daughter's decision to die

Brittany Maynard and her mother Debbie Ziegler at the Grand Canyon a short time before Maynard's death. (Photo: Compassion & Choices)

The mother of a terminally ill woman who moved to Oregon to end her life under the state's Death with Dignity Act is striking back against criticism of her daughter's decision.

Brittany Maynard's story garnered attention around the world, even at the Vatican.

Maynard was told in April that she had six months to live due to an aggressive brain cancer. Her family moved from California to Oregon, the first state to allow doctor-assisted suicide after voters approved it in 1994.

Days after her Nov. 1 death at age 29, the Vatican's top bioethics official called her choice "reprehensible" and said physician-assisted suicide should be condemned.

Maynard's mother, Debbie Ziegler, issued a sharp written response Tuesday. She says the Vatican official's comments came as the family was grieving and were "more than a slap in the face."

"Reprehensible is a word I've used as a teacher to describe the actions of Hitler, other political tyrants and the exploitation of children by pedophiles," Ziegler wrote on the Compassion & Choices website. "As Brittany Maynard's mother, I find it difficult to believe that anyone who knew her would ever select this word to describe her actions."

Maynard had been working with the nonprofit advocacy group Compassion & Choices before her death.

"Oregon is a place that strives to protect patient rights and autonomy; she wished that her home state of California had also been able to provide terminally ill patients with the same choice," Maynard's obituary said.

A candlelight ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the First Unitarian Church of Portland, 1011 S.W. 12th Ave., on what would have been Maynard's 30th birthday.

The church is where Barbara Coombs Lee co-authored the first draft of the Oregon Death with Dignity Act.

According to a Compassion & Choices spokesperson, Maynard's family has moved back to California.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.