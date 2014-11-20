70-year-old man on recumbent bike killed in crash with FedEx truck

A 70-year-old man on a recumbent bicycle was killed in a collision with a FedEx truck.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Northwest Cornell Road and Barnes Road in Cedar Mill at 11:45 a.m.

Deputies said a 2014 Kenworth FedEx truck was heading east on Cornell Road and turning south onto Barnes Road at a traffic light.

The man on the bike was also heading east on Cornell, and investigators said the truck turned into the cyclist's path, causing the collision.

The bicyclist, identified as 70-year-old Kirke Johnson of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, Delmar Suiter, 60, of Gresham, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, "inattentiveness" is considered a contributing factor in the crash and citations are possible once the investigation is