Mount Bachelor getting an early start to ski season

The road to Mount Bachelor, as seen on the @mtbachelor Twitter account late last month.

Break out the skis and snowboards, Mount Bachelor will open its 2014-15 winter ski season Monday.

The snow base isn't quite deep enough for traditional skiing and snowboarding on the resort's primary runs, but there is enough snow beneath the Sunshine Accelerator lift to allow for the creation of a pre-Thanksgiving terrain park.

The park and lift will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesman for the ski resort says the forecast calls for significant snow over the weekend, so the resort is planning to open additional lifts, terrain and services on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mount Bachelor's Nordic Center will open for the season Monday with about five kilometers of the upper trails groomed.

In addition to the nordic center and terrain park, the following will also be open Monday:

• Food and beverages from the Cocoa's Café in West Village Lodge and Pinnacles coffee shop in Mountain Gateway

• Gravity Sports at Mt. Bachelor retail shop

• Pass pictures/pick-up at the Sales & Service Center inside Mountain Gateway

Services not available until Wednesday:

• Gravity School ski/snowboard lessons and childcare

• Clearing Rock Bar

• Ski/snowboard equipment rentals and demos

• The Mt. Bachelor Shuttle bus service between Bend and Mt. Bachelor

MORE INFO: Mount Bachelor snow report and ticket sale

