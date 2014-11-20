Police ID 29-year-old woman killed in officer-involved shooting

Police have identified the 29-year-old woman who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Beaverton.

Officers were called out to a home on the 12000 block of Southwest Conestoga Drive at 3:50 p.m. on reports of a disturbance.

A man called 911 to report his girlfriend, identified as 29-year-old Chelsea Fresh, was possibly suicidal with access to two rifles, knives and other weapons.

The man told investigators she pushed him and went toward knives in the kitchen, so he left the house to call police.

Crisis negotiators were at the scene and contacted the woman on the phone. During that time, police said Fresh exited the home several times with a rifle in her hands. After about an hour, police said, she came out of the home and pointed the rifle at officers.

That is when she was shot, according to police. Fresh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no officers were injured. The names of the officers involved are not expected to be released until at least Tuesday, according to a Beaverton Police Department spokesperson.

The officers are currently on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting.

Southridge High School was put in a temporary lockout during the police activity on Thursday.



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.