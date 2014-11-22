Blazers rout short-handed Bulls 105-87

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.







PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard had 21 points and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers built a big lead and beat the Chicago Bulls 105-87 on Friday night.LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Blazers, who led by as many as 28 points for their sixth straight victory.Rookie Nikola Mirotic had season highs with 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.Chicago lost forward Taj Gibson in the third quarter when he sprained his left ankle. The Bulls were already limited without Derrick Rose, who missed his fourth straight game with a sore left hamstring. Pau Gasol missed his third game with a left calf strain.They were also missing starting guard Kirk Hinrich, who left Thursday night's 103-88 loss to the Sacramento Kings with a chest contusion.