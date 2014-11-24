Aldridge leads Blazers over 76ers 114-104 Posted: Monday, November 24, 2014 11:03 PM EST Updated: Monday, November 24, 2014 11:05 PM EST Posted:Updated:

LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 of his 33 points during the pivotal third quarter to help the Portland Trail Blazers defeat Philadelphia 114-104 on Monday night, sending the 76ers to their 14th straight loss to open the season.



Wesley Matthews added 17 points, Damian Lillard had 17 and Robin Lopez chipped in 12 for Portland (11-3), which won its eighth in a row.



Michael Carter-Williams led Philadelphia (0-14) with 24 points.



The 76ers moved within one loss of matching the franchise mark for consecutive losses to begin a season and will look to avoid an 0-15 opening when they host Brooklyn on Wednesday. They also are just four losses from tying the 2009-10 Nets, who set an NBA record by beginning the season 0-18. If the losing continues, Philadelphia could break the NBA record for losses to start the season on Dec. 5 when hosting Oklahoma City.



