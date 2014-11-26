Stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday to entice shoppers

Holiday shoppers will be out in force as local malls open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Many stores are offering extended hours and special deals to entice bargain hunters.

Opening times for individual stores at shopping malls may vary. Check with a specific store for their holiday hours.

Clackamas Town Center

Thursday: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday: 12 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(www.clackamastowncenter.com)

Lloyd Center

Thursday: Some stores open at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some stores open at midnight

(www.lloydcenter.com)

Pioneer Place

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(www.pioneerplace.com)

Washington Square

Thursday: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

(http://www.shopwashingtonsquare.com)

Woodburn Premium Outlets

Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight

Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.

(http://www.premiumoutlets.com)

Westfield Vancouver

Thursday: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., some stores open at midnight

(http://www.westfield.com/vancouver)

Lancaster Mall

Thursday: Closed, with the exception of some major stores

Friday: Open at 6 a.m., some store hours may vary

(www.lancastermall.com)

Salem Center

Thursday: Some stores open at 6 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., some stores open at midnight.

(www.salemcenter.com)

