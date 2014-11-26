Stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday to entice shoppers - KPTV - FOX 12

Stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday to entice shoppers

PORTLAND, OR

Holiday shoppers will be out in force as local malls open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Many stores are offering extended hours and special deals to entice bargain hunters.

Opening times for individual stores at shopping malls may vary. Check with a specific store for their holiday hours.

Clackamas Town Center
Thursday: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday: 12 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(www.clackamastowncenter.com)

Lloyd Center
Thursday: Some stores open at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some stores open at midnight
(www.lloydcenter.com)

Pioneer Place
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(www.pioneerplace.com)

Washington Square
Thursday: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Friday: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.
(http://www.shopwashingtonsquare.com)

Woodburn Premium Outlets
Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight
Friday: Midnight to 10 p.m.
(http://www.premiumoutlets.com)

Westfield Vancouver
Thursday: 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., some stores open at midnight
(http://www.westfield.com/vancouver)

Lancaster Mall
Thursday: Closed, with the exception of some major stores
Friday: Open at 6 a.m., some store hours may vary
(www.lancastermall.com)

Salem Center
Thursday: Some stores open at 6 p.m.
Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., some stores open at midnight.
(www.salemcenter.com)

