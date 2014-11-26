Trail Blazers win 9th in a row, top Hornets 105-97

Wesley Matthews scored a season-high 28 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-97 on Wednesday night for their ninth consecutive victory.

Matthews was 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range as Portland (12-3) improved to 7-0 against Eastern Conference teams.

Damian Lillard had 22 points, and Robin Lopez added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

Brian Roberts had a career-high 24 points for the Hornets, who have lost seven straight and nine of 10. Al Jefferson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double.

Injuries keep piling up for the Hornets, who had two starters go down during the game. Marvin Williams left in the second quarter with a sprained left shoulder and Kemba Walker took an elbow to the head in the third. Walker returned in the fourth quarter, but Williams didn't.

