Cash gets cut: Cannon Beach K-9 fired for poor performance

A 2-year-old Belgian Malinois was supposed to be the ninth member of the police force in the Oregon coastal town of Cannon Beach, but "Cash" just didn't have what it takes.

The dog was dismissed from the force before seeing any action or gaining any glory.

Cash was skittish, afraid of heights and had a barking problem. Noises would scare him. When he had to jump onto counters in search of drugs, he showed too much resistance.

He would often bark aggressively rather than go straight to the drugs.

Cash was returned to his original owner, and the Cannon Beach Police Department is searching for a replacement.

Information from: The Daily Astorian.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.